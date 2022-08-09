Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists in a collision in northern New Hampshire. Twenty-six-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and other charges. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict. Zhukovskyy has been in jail since the crash on June 21, 2019, in Randolph. The seven who died were part of a Marines motorcycle club and were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The trial began July 26.

