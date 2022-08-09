Trump-backed Levy wins GOP Senate primary in Connecticut
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Leora Levy, a first-time candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. Levy, a member of the Republican National Committee, will face U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, trying to unseat the Democrat in a state that hasn’t sent a Republican to the Senate since in more than 30 years. Levy’s victory Tuesday came over the party establishment’s favored candidate, former state House Minority Leader and social moderate Themis Klarides. She also defeated a fellow conservative, immigration attorney Peter Lumaj. Levy is 65, and immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba as a child. She now lives in Greenwich.