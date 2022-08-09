Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall. Meanwhile, business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in a more polarized environment. Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s been underway for months. In the Republican attorney general primary, Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

