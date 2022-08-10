Anxiety rises over claims in Kenya’s close presidential vote

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Human rights groups are warning anxious Kenyans over “rising levels of false or misleading information being shared on social media” as the country awaits the results of a close presidential election. The electoral commission says it will be at least Thursday before a winner is declared. High-profile supporters of the two leading candidates were tweeting claims of victory, citing their counts based on results forms posted online by the electoral commission in a gesture of transparency. Kenya media are racing to do their own tallies, but their differing, incomplete results are only adding to public confusion. Turnout in Tuesday’s election was notably lower than in recent votes, but interest in the winner is sharpening.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.