Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with members of his family. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews. They’ll be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington. While Biden is in South Carolina, the House is set to vote to approve an estimated $740 billion package full of Biden’s priorities, including some $369 billion over the decade to fight climate change.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

