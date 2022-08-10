Brazil police recover art masterpieces stolen in elderly con

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Rio de Janeiro are seeking the arrest of six people accused of involvement in stealing 16 artworks together valued at more than 700 million reais ($139 million), some of which were recovered. Police said in a statement that the group stole the works from an 82-year-old widow, who had been married to an art collector and dealer. The haul included museum-quality pieces from Brazilian masters Tarsila do Amaral and Emiliano Di Cavalcanti. Video provided by police showed them finding more than 10 works underneath a bed and, at the bottom of the pile, was “Sol Poente” – a do Amaral painting of a brilliant-hued sunset.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.