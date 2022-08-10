China blocks UN sanctions on Pakistani extremist leader

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China has blocked the imposition of U.N. sanctions sought by the United States and India against the deputy chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based extremist group designated by the United Nations as a terrorist organization. Abdul Rauf Azhar has been under U.S. sanctions since December 2010, and India says he was involved in the planning and execution of numerous terror attacks. The spokesperson at China’s U.N. Mission said Wednesday: “We placed a hold because we need more time to study the case.” In June, China put a hold on adding the deputy chief of a different Pakistani extremist group to the U.N. blacklist.

