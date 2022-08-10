Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville. Dave Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died in the explosion Wednesday will not be released until the next of kin has been notified. Evansville police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray says at least one other person was injured. Fire Chief Mike Connelly has said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m. He said the department has not confirmed how many of the houses were occupied when the explosion. The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.