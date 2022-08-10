EXPLAINER: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?

LONDON (AP) — Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency last month. The U.S. declared it a national emergency last week. But that doesn’t mean monkeypox is the next pandemic. It does not spread as easily as COVID-19 and it is not spreading over the entire world. Outside of Africa, 98% of cases are in men who have sex with men. Scientists say stopping the outbreak among those men could halt the disease’s transmission in Europe and North America.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.