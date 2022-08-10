Herrera Beutler third GOP impeacher to fall in primary

SEATTLE (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has become the third congressperson who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump to be ousted in a primary. Herrera Beutler fell to Trump-backed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington state, across the border from Portland, Oregon. Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, lead Kent by about 4,700 votes on election night but her lead shrunk throughout last week, and updated returns Wednesday night put Kent ahead by 1,050 votes. Kent will face Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in November.

