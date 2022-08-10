Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan environmental have issued violation notices against an auto trim maker following the release of industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division served Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom on Tuesday. A plating solution containing hexavalent chromium was discharged to a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29 and routed to an area wastewater treatment facility. That wastewater discharges to a creek which flows into the Huron River system. State health officials say hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of adverse health effects through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.