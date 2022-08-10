Russian journalist detained, charged over war criticism

Russian authorities have detained and charged a former state TV journalist who quit after staging an on-air protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Her lawyer says she was charged Wednesday with spreading false information about the Russian armed forces under a new law that penalizes statements against the military. If tried and convicted, Marina Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison. She used to work as a producer with Russian state-funded Channel One. She made international headlines when she appeared behind the anchor of an evening news broadcast with a poster that said “stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” The new charges relate to a separate street protest she staged last month.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.