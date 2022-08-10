Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA as stores wind down

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians are snapping up Western fashion and furniture this week as H&M and IKEA sell off the last of their inventory in Russia. Sweden-based H&M and Netherlands-based IKEA had paused sales after Russia sent troops into Ukraine. They’re now looking to unload their stocks of clothing and furnishings as they wind down operations in Russia. IKEA’s sales are online only, while the H&M store at a Moscow shopping mall saw a steady stream of young shoppers Tuesday. Both companies are laying off staffers as they scale down business in Russia. H&M said Tuesday that 6,000 workers will be affected. IKEA says it has 15,000 workers in Russia and Belarus, but it didn’t immediately confirm how many would lose their jobs.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.