Sheriff: Deputies fatally shot off-duty federal officer

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say deputies in the Florida Keys fatally shot an off-duty federal law enforcement officer in what appears to be a “suicide by cop.” The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness was killed at a Key Largo home Wednesday morning following reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man. Officials say multiple deputies had responded and observed an armed man at the home. Deputies were able to reach Caviness by phone after he disappeared from view. Officials say he told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement. Officials say Caviness reappeared and pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by firing at him.

