Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Social media model Courtney Clenney has been arrested in Hawaii on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida. Clenney is being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance on Thursday. Miami defense lawyer Frank Prieto told the Miami Herald that Clenney was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. He says he looks forward to clearing her name in court.

