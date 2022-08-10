Yemen officials say fresh infighting kills 35 in south

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say that infighting among pro-government forces has killed 35 troops in a southern province in the past 24 hours, a development that threatens a ceasefire in the country’s wider conflict. They say that an artillery duel that start in the late hours of Tuesday hit areas around a local airport in the city of Ataq, the capital of the southern Shabwa province. Five civilians were among the dead, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. The fighting comes after months of tensions within the pro-government, Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting a common enemy — the Houthi rebels — since 2015.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.