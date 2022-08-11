Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 48

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian death toll from last weekend’s fighting between Israel and Gaza militants has risen to 48, after an 11-year-old girl and a man died from wounds they suffered during the worst cross-border violence in over a year. Two wounded Gaza children, ages 8 and 14, were fighting for their lives on Thursday in a Jerusalem hospital. In all, more than 300 Palestinians were wounded over the weekend when Israel struck Islamic Jihad targets across Gaza and the militant group fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. Meanwhile, a Palestinian prisoner on a protracted hunger strike was moved Thursday from an Israeli jail to a hospital because of his worsening condition.

