Estonia to ban Russians with tourist visas from entering

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russia’s Baltic neighbor Estonia has decided to bar Russians with tourist visas from entering the northernmost Baltic country as a consequence of the war in Ukraine. Its foreign minister said “Russian citizens’ opportunity to visit Estonia in large numbers or to visit Europe through Estonia is incompatible with the meaning of the sanctions we’ve established.” The European Union, of which Estonia is a member, already has banned air travel from Russia after it invaded Ukraine. But Russians can still travel by land to Estonia and apparently are then taking flights to other European destinations. The Estonian sanction on Russian tourists begins on Aug. 18.

