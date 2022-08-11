Give & take: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western nations make more pledges to send arms to Ukraine while the European Union’s full ban on Russian coal imports kicks in on Thursday amid claims sanctions against Moscow now even affected its defense exports. Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged that Germany “is shipping arms _ a great, great many, sweeping and very effective. And we will continue to do so in the coming time.” Britain and Denmark also made more commitments to shore up Ukraine’s defense to push back Russia’s invasion which has devastated the nation and reverberated across the world.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.