Indiana cop wounded during traffic stop ‘extremely critical’

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police chief says an officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remains in “extremely critical” condition. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening. Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post Thursday night that “surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness.” However, he says Burton “has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life.” Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop.

