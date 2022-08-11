Indiana Rep. Walorski’s work called “mission” during funeral

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Political leaders honored Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana as a determined advocate for her beliefs during a funeral after she and three other people were killed in a highway crash last week. Numerous members of Congress were among several hundred mourners Thursday at a church near Walorski’s northern Indiana home. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Walorski never had a job, but “a mission,” pointing to her work as a Christian missionary in Romania with her husband, as the director of a local humane society and as a television news reporter before entering politics. Walorski was first elected to Congress in 2012 and was seeking reelection this year in the solidly Republican district.

