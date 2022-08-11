Pakistan frees TV executive held over an anti-army broadcast

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani court in the southern port city of Karachi has freed a TV news director who was arrested the previous day over an anti-army broadcast. Thursday’s release of Ammad Yousaf, a senior executive at the country’s popular private ARY Television, came a day after police raided his home and arrested him. He had been accused of intentionally broadcasting an anti-army interview with Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at the Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party of former prime minister Imran Khan. Khan, a famous cricket player turned Islamist politician, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April. Pakistan’s media regulatory body had also shuttered the TV station.

