Police kill 3 in Somaliland opposition protests over vote
By OMAR FARUK
Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somaliland say they fired on opposition protesters Thursday amid tensions over the upcoming election, killing three people and wounding 27. The protests occurred in major towns in Somaliland, the northern region that separated from Somalia three decades ago and seeks recognition as an independent country. The protests were called by the two main opposition parties, which have asked President Muse Bihi Abdi not to delay the presidential election that is scheduled for Nov. 13. Police asserted that some protesters were armed and they opened fire out of fear for their lives.