Police: Rebels storm India army camp in Kashmir; 6 killed

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Four Indian soldiers and two suspected militants have been killed after rebels stormed a military camp in disputed Kashmir. A senior police officer says at least two assailants armed with guns and grenades attacked the camp in the remote Darhal area of southern Rajouri district early Thursday. The officer says the soldiers responded and triggered a gunbattle that lasted for at least three hours. Soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp as the fighting raged inside. India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989.

