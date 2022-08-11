Russian reporter put under house arrest over war criticism

A court in Russia has ordered a former state TV journalist placed under house arrest for nearly two months on charges of spreading false information about Russia’s armed forces. Marina Ovsyannikova was charged for holding up a banner that said, “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a killer, his soldiers are fascists. 352 children have been killed (in Ukraine). How many more children should die for you to stop?” If convicted, Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison under a new law that penalizes statements against the military. In the courtroom on Thursday, Ovsyannikova held up a poster saying “Let the murdered children come to you in your dreams at night.”

By The Associated Press

