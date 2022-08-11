Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Florida prosecutors have announced a second-degree murder charge against social media model Courtney Clenney in the fatal stabbing last April of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge Thursday against Clenney, a 26-year-old model who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on online platforms. She was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and authorities are seeking her extradition to Florida. Prosecutors have characterized Christian Obumseli’s death at the couple’s Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous” relationship that began in 2020. According to an arrest report, Clenney acknowledged killing her boyfriend but said she acted in self defense.

