Spain evacuates 294 more Afghan workers and families

MADRID (AP) — Spain has brought 294 Afghan refugees via Pakistan to Spain. The mission brings to 3,900 the number of Afghans flown to Spain since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year. Spain said Thursday said the 294 Afghans and their families flew into an air base near Madrid late Wednesday. The group includes people who had worked for or helped Spanish armed forces and government officials stationed in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover. Spain has carried out five such evacuation operations over the past year. Spain launched the flights to evacuate workers left behind during the initial airlift operations in August 2021 from Kabul.

