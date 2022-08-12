FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The number of people who died as a result of flash flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 39. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death count rose when a death was counted in Breathitt County. He didn’t identify the person or provide details. On Thursday, the governor criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in the flood-ravaged Appalachian region. FEMA Press Secretary Jeremy Edwards says the agency is working to “reduce barriers and cut red tape.” He says FEMA personnel will stay as long as it takes to help Kentuckians recover.

