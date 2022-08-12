Poland investigates ‘ecological catastrophe’ of fish die-off

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has deployed soldiers to help clean up the country’s second-longest river after 10 tons of dead fish surfaced from the waterway. An association of fishers in a city in Western Poland, said Friday that it was suspending fishing in the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the mass die-off of fish. Poland’s deputy climate and environment minister said authorities “are most likely dealing with a crime where a substance was introduced into the water.” Still-unconfirmed reports in the German media say the river could be contaminated with mercury.

