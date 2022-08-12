Police: Gunman in Montenegro kills 11 after family dispute

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro state TV reports that a man went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets before being shot dead in a gun battle with police. State TV RTCG reported that the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, Friday in the city of Cetinje near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation. RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to a hospital in Podgorica.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.