Slow tallies in close Kenya presidential vote feed anxiety

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of Kenya’s electoral commission says vote-tallying in the country’s close presidential election isn’t moving fast enough. Meanwhile, parallel counting by local media dramatically slowed amid public concerns about censorship or meddling. With no clear winner emerging and perhaps days more to wait, social media is busy with unverified claims by both candidates’ supporters. Human rights groups call that dangerous in a country with a history of political violence. Kenya could see a runoff presidential election for the first time. One electoral expert says there shouldn’t be a problem finishing the count by the constitutional deadline of seven days after Tuesday’s vote.

