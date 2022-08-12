Timeline of events leading up to FBI search of Trump’s home
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate sent reverberations across the country, even before court papers were unsealed Friday. They showed agents recovered documents labeled “top secret” as they investigated potential violations of three laws, including one that governs defense information under the Espionage Act. Trump has denied wrongdoing as he faces legal scrutiny from multiple quarters. The search this week into classified records taken from the White House has been months in the making. The saga began in January when 15 boxes of presidential records were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.