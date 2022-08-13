Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An audit about what caused gridlock along Interstate 95 in Virginia during a January snowstorm says state government failed to carry out numerous lessons gleaned from a previous weather event. Friday’s report from Virginia’s Office of the Inspector General was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed. The severe snowstorm led to logjams along a 40-mile (65-kilometer) stretch not far from the nation’s capital and to some motorists being stuck in vehicles overnight. The report says the mess could have been avoided if officials had taken preventive measures recommended after a 2018 snowstorm that blocked traffic on I-81 in southwest Virginia.

