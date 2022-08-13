Conspiracies complicate voting machine debate in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — There’s no dispute that Louisiana needs to replace its voting machines. They’re outdated, having been deployed in 2006, the year after Hurricane Katrina struck. And they don’t produce paper ballots that are critical to ensuring election results are accurate. What to do about them is another story. The long-running drama includes allegations of bid-rigging, voting machine companies claiming favoritism and a secretary of state who’s noncommittal about having a new system in place for the 2024 presidential election. Local election clerks also worry about the influence of conspiracy theorists who’ve peddled unfounded claims about voting equipment and who’ve been welcomed into the debate over replacing the machines.

By SARA CLINE AND CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press

