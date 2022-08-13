Despite public anger, no progress in Iraq political deadlock

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s political crisis shows no signs of abating weeks after followers of an influential cleric stormed parliament. That’s despite rising public anger over a debilitating gridlock that has further weakened the country’s caretaker government and its ability to provide basic services. Iraq’s two rival Shiite political camps remain locked in a zero-sum competition, and the lone voice potentially able to end the rift — the revered Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani — has been conspicuously silent. For now, hundreds of supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, a firebrand Shiite cleric, are still camped outside the legislative building in Baghdad, ready to escalate if their demands are not met.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SAMYA KULLAB Associated Press

