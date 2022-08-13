Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An undersea earthquake has shaken part of eastern Indonesia, but there are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck Sunday about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, which put the quake at 5.9-magnitude and 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) depth, said the quake was unlikely to trigger a tsunami.

