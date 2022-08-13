Official: Over 50 deaths from seasonal floods in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese official says floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan have killed more than 50 people and inundated over 8,170 homes since the start of the rainy season. The spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense said Saturday that 19 fatalities have been recorded in North Kordofan province, followed by Nile River province which reported seven deaths. The five provinces of the western Darfur region have had 16 fatalities. Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim did not say when the first causality occurred. Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until September, with floods peaking in August and September.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.