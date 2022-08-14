Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set at East Capitol Street and 2nd Street on Capitol Hill. Authorities say that as the man was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Police say he then opened fire, shooting several bullets into the air as police approached. Police say the man fatally shot himself as officers went to confront him. No one else was hurt. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

