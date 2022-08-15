Ex-Indiana attorney general joins GOP race for Walorski seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, is seeking the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash. Hill is among at least five candidates in a growing field of candidates for Saturday’s Republican caucus to take Walorski’s place on the November election ballot in northern Indiana’s solidly GOP 2nd Congressional District. The other candidates include Rudy Yakym, who Walorski’s husband endorsed Monday. Yakym is an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and a former Walorski campaign staffer.

