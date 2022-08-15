Former Australian PM Morrison took on extra powers in secret

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accused his predecessor Scott Morrison of “trashing democracy” after revealing that while Morrison was in power, he arranged to have himself quietly appointed to five ministerial roles without the knowledge of many other lawmakers or the public. Albanese said Morrison had been operating in secret, keeping the Australian people in the dark and misleading parliament over who was in charge of what portfolios. Morrison defended taking on the extra portfolios, saying they were a safeguard during the coronavirus pandemic and that he would have made the appointments public had he needed to use the powers involved.

