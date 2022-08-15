Greek police find 38 migrants near Turkish border

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have found 38 migrants who had been reported stranded on an islet in the Evros River on the border between Greece and Turkey. Police announced that they found 22 men, 9 women and 7 children at a site inside Greek territory. They were 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) south of were the group had been reported to be stranded. One of the women is pregnant. Police said they had found no dead child with the group, as had been reported by a charity last week. A refugee aid group said the migrants had been pushed back across the border by both Greece and Turkey.

