Norway bridge collapses, drivers of 2 vehicles rescued

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A wooden bridge over a river in southern Norway has collapsed with a car plunging into the water and a truck getting stuck on a collapsed section. Police said the drivers of both vehicles were rescued and doing well. Police were alerted Monday morning that the bridge had collapsed as a truck and a car were crossing over it. The car plunged into the river while the truck got stuck in a nearly vertical position on the bridge. Police said that a helicopter assisted in the rescue operation and pulled out the truck driver. The driver of the car managed to get out of his vehicle by himself.

