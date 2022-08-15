Prince Harry, Meghan to visit UK, Germany next month

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A spokesperson for the couple said they will “visit with several charities close to their hearts” in the U.K. and Germany. Harry and Meghan will travel to the city of Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World summit, a youth leadership event. They will then head to Dusseldorf in Germany for an event on Sept. 6 counting down to next year’s Invictus Games, before returning to London for an awards ceremony for the charity WellChild. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the U.S. in early 2020.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.