Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia’s allies

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to expand military cooperation with the country’s allies, noting that Moscow is ready to offer them its most advanced weapons. Speaking Monday at the opening of an annual arms show outside Moscow, Putin said that Russia’s arms exports play an important role in the development of a “multipolar word,” the term used by the Kremlin to describe its efforts to offset what it sees as U.S. global domination. Putin hailed the Russian military’s action in Ukraine, which has triggered massive Western sanctions, and thanked Moscow’s allies for their support. He said that Russia is ready to offer its allies “the most advanced types of weapons: from firearms, armor and artillery to warplanes and drones.”

