R Kelly jury selection underway for trial fixing allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection is underway at R. Kelly’s federal trial in his hometown of Chicago. The R&B singer faces charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening and paying off a girl who he allegedly filmed himself having sex with when he was around 30 and she was no older than 14. Jurors acquitted Kelly on all charges in that 2008 trial. Some explained later that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman is now in her 30s and referred to in filings only as “Minor 1.” She’ll be the government’s star witness in the upcoming federal trial. Jury selection started Monday and could continue into Tuesday.

By MICHAEL TARM and DON BABWIN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.