UN chief taps Grenada’s Simon Stiell as new UN climate chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Simon Stiell from the Caribbean island nation of Grenada as the new U.N. climate chief, calling him, “a true champion” of creative approaches to tackling the global climate crisis. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Guterres’ appointment Monday of Stiell as executive security of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the parent of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. He succeeds Patricia Espinosa of Mexcio. Stiell is an engineer who spent 14 years in top jobs in technology and was most recently a Cabinet minister in Grenada, including five years as minister for climate resilience and the environment.

