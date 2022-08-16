Brazil’s presidential campaign kicks off amid violence fears

JUIZ DE FORA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s presidential election campaign officially began with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading all polls against incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro amid growing concern about political violence after several incidents in recent months. The race is a clash of titans, with other candidates lagging far behind in polls. Both top-polling candidates are known quantities, with almost all Brazilians familiar with them, according to the most recent survey from pollster Datafolha last month. Both have also been publicly rallying supporters for months, although they had not been permitted by the electoral authority to ask for votes or air ads.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and DIANE JEANTET Associated Press

