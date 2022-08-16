China sets sanctions on Taiwan figures to punish US, island

BEIJING (AP) — China is imposing visa bans and other sanctions on Taiwanese political figures as it raises pressure on the island and the U.S. in response to successive congressional visits. The Chinese Communist Party office that announced the sanctions says they’re designed to punish diehard supporters of Taiwanese independence. The measures apply to Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the U.S. and others, but it’s unclear whether they will have any impact. China considers self-governed Taiwan to be its territory. It held military exercises recently that including firing missiles over the island. It announced more drills Monday without offering further details. The U.S. says China is seeking to erode the status quo with its provocative response to recent congressional visits to the island.

