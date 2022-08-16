Chinese navy ship docks in Sri Lanka, stokes worry in India

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Chinese navy vessel has arrived at a Beijing-built port in southern Sri Lanka after its port call was earlier delayed due to apparent security concerns raised by India. The Yuan Wang 5 sailed into the Hambantota port Tuesday. Sri Lanka described the vessel as a “scientific research ship,” but there are fears in India that the vessel could be used to surveil the region, with multiple media reports calling it a “dual-use spy ship.” For more than a decade, Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean and along one of the busiest shipping routes has seen both India and China vie for influence. Hambantota port was handed back to Beijing after it failed to generate enough revenue to pay back the Chinese loan.

