Lawsuit alleges CIA got phone contents from Assange visitors

NEW YORK (AP) — Two lawyers and two journalists are suing the CIA, saying the agency obtained copies of the contents of their electronic devices and helped enable the recording of their meetings with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The plaintiffs seek compensatory and punitive damages in a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. They say they suffer considerable emotional distress and anxiety from the uncertainty and concerns about how their personal and privileged information is being used. They say the illegal spying may have violated the rights of over 100 Americans who visited Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The CIA declined to comment.

